Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 25,004 Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 475,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,004 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Riskified were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Riskified by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Riskified by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. Riskified Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.44 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

