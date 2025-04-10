Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 27,818 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,818 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCRX opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

