Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 2,950 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,098,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,633,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 106,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,087,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Waters by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 815,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $284,415,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Scotiabank upgraded Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $396.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.31.

Waters Trading Up 9.2 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $335.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.68. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.24 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

