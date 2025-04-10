Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 375,059 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,059 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth $85,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $435.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.03.

SIGA Technologies Announces Dividend

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

