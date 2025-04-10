Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 6,361 Shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 5,644.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,362,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,095 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 151,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of BNT opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 157.82 and a beta of 1.59. Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $62.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Announces Dividend

Brookfield Wealth Solutions ( NYSE:BNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

