Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 75,632 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,632 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.05% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.03 and a 12 month high of $119.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $103.55.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, insider Mark Elbaum sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,816.16. This represents a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $1,065,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,820,045.53. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,464 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

