Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 832,153 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832,153 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.64% of Community Health Systems worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,200,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,039 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,166,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,678 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,735,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 277,827 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,371,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 59,430 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 656,447 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 8.3 %

NYSE CYH opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $367.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYH. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.80 to $4.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

