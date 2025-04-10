Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 877,749 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 877,749 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of Ultrapar Participações worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 763.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 1,215,605 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,776,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 108,213 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 68,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UGP. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0774 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

