Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $2.47 Million Position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 210,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.27% of Priority Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRTH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Vito Priore sold 1,242,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $9,246,848.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,292,510.56. This represents a 23.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ranjana Ram sold 6,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $49,215.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 686,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,106,734.16. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,122,431 shares of company stock valued at $38,110,887. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Priority Technology stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.20. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Priority Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Friday, March 7th.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

