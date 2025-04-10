Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of Gates Industrial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 15.3 %

GTES stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Insider Activity at Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. This trade represents a 46.71 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTES shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

