Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 103,979 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Informatica by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 826.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,484,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after buying an additional 1,324,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 34.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,677,000 after buying an additional 311,003 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Informatica from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W lowered Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $209,124.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 328,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,565.82. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFA opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 596.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. Informatica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.55 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

