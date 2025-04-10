Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 90,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONIT. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Onity Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Onity Group in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Onity Group during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onity Group Stock Performance

NYSE ONIT opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 26.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28. Onity Group has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $41.27.

Onity Group ( NYSE:ONIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.95). Onity Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Onity Group will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onity Group Company Profile

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

