Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,312 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $95.87 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.32. The stock has a market cap of $568.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.87. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $673.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.80 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Stories

