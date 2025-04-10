Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,168 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $4,820,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 136.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,330,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Northeast Bank Trading Up 4.4 %

NBN opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.66. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $110.35. The company has a market cap of $716.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Stories

