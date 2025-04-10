Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys $3,120,750.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $3,120,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,822,943 shares in the company, valued at $704,914,219.41. This represents a 0.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Asana Trading Up 17.7 %

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.23. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $22.00 target price on Asana in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

