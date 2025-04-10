Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,481 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,798,000 after buying an additional 1,444,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,230,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,282,000 after purchasing an additional 261,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,219,000 after purchasing an additional 79,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,248,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,738,000 after purchasing an additional 111,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after buying an additional 31,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 116.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $71,004.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,897.35. The trade was a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,021.45. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

