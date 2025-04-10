ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ATI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ATI by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ATI by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATI. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,261.54. This trade represents a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $48.68 on Thursday. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

