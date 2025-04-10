Automotive Stocks To Watch Now – April 7th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of vehicles and automotive components. These stocks are influenced by factors such as consumer demand, technology advancements, and regulatory changes in the automotive sector, reflecting the overall health and future prospects of the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.59. 351,860,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,043,765. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.19. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $12.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.14. 102,419,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,323,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.91, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.24. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $4.05 on Monday, hitting $142.75. 27,305,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,522,470. The company has a market capitalization of $740.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40.

