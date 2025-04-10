Bank Stocks To Research – April 7th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Mastercard, and Wells Fargo & Company are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares issued by banks, including commercial, retail, and investment banks, that represent partial ownership in these financial institutions. Their performance is often influenced by economic conditions, interest rate changes, and regulatory policies, making them a key component of the financial sector for many investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $4.12 on Monday, reaching $418.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100,807,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,737,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.81. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.83 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.29. 11,174,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,489,358. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.71 and its 200-day moving average is $241.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $590.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 62,105,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,920,863. The company has a market cap of $265.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $10.08 on Monday, hitting $479.70. 3,026,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $550.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.50. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $582.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $61.00. 18,470,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,265,012. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

See Also