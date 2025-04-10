BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,532 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 44,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,423,545.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 938,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,608,418.09. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $239,814.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,218.68. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,828 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,365 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 7.2 %

BellRing Brands stock opened at $74.68 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

