Best Bitcoin Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 7th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, and Core Scientific are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the bitcoin ecosystem in various ways, such as bitcoin mining, offering related financial services, or holding significant amounts of bitcoin on their balance sheets. These stocks provide investors a way to gain exposure to bitcoin’s market movements without having to directly purchase and store the cryptocurrency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.64. 59,795,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,959,867. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 25,257,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,373,000. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 6.09. MARA has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $30.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CleanSpark stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,851,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,639,896. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 4.12. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.08. 13,294,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,426,347. Riot Platforms has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 4.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Core Scientific stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,931,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,034,435. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 6.80.

