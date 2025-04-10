Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.39% of Bicara Therapeutics worth $13,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 8,768.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 64,010 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 1,457.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAX opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $28.09.

Bicara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bicara Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.01 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

