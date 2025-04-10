Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Lowered to $137.00 at Citigroup

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BX. TD Cowen raised shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.22.

Blackstone Stock Up 14.9 %

Blackstone stock opened at $137.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day moving average is $166.02. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

