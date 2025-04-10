Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.67 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 88.80 ($1.13). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 87.80 ($1.12), with a volume of 413,805 shares traded.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.89. The company has a market capitalization of £534.17 million, a PE ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 0.14.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 6.83 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Bluefield Solar Income Fund had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 129.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bluefield Solar Income Fund will post 302.1632747 EPS for the current year.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -574.78%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) is an investment company focused on the acquisition and long-term management of a diversified portfolio of low carbon assets in the UK, with a primary focus on solar assets. The fund’s initial public offering (IPO) was in July 2013, making it the first investment company focused on solar PV to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

