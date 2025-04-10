BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,948 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BrightView by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 177,105 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BrightView by 133.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 64,035 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrightView by 18.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Stock Performance

NYSE:BV opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BrightView from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

