Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 2,696 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 10.9% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $139,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 263,534 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 76,296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,314,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 389.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,137,000 after buying an additional 42,778 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $390.49 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.00.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

