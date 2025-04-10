BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 93.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,127.68. This represents a 16.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Barclays upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.38.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $104.40 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $136.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.71 and a 200-day moving average of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

