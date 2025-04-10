Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $75,058,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,140,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,443 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $35,797,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $32,402,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 660.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 346,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 301,121 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CZR. Capital One Financial raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

