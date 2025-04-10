Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,100,000 after acquiring an additional 366,293 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,518,000 after purchasing an additional 74,133 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,830,000 after purchasing an additional 142,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Carter’s by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after buying an additional 170,528 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Carter’s Trading Up 18.6 %

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $39.03 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.37.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $859.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.82 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.62%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

