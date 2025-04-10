CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.89% of CECO Environmental worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in CECO Environmental by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CECO. Northland Securities boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,992.55. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter K. Johansson sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,248. This represents a 26.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of CECO stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $723.94 million, a PE ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $35.16.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

