Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,514 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $138.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.36. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.07, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.26 and a twelve month high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

