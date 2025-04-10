CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 152 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,274,000 after acquiring an additional 49,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,678,000 after acquiring an additional 50,961 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 908,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after acquiring an additional 43,619 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 831,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after purchasing an additional 252,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,130. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

