CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 534 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 494.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSCH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $592,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCH stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $49.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.