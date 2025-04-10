CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $91,902.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at $896,119.90. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 6.3 %

BMRN opened at $59.43 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

