CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 146 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $136.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average of $152.99. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $90.95 and a one year high of $190.28.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

