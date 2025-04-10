CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 445 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $40.53.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.32 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

