CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLSP. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,640,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,530,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,006,000 after buying an additional 258,932 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FLSP stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $302.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of -0.03.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives.

