CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $26,000 Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,115,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,726,000 after acquiring an additional 109,294 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,519,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,871,000 after acquiring an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,108,000 after acquiring an additional 99,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,644,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after acquiring an additional 64,321 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CORT. Truist Financial raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.25.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 0.15. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $117.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $10,054,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,435.88. This trade represents a 53.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $111,188.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,124 shares of company stock worth $15,074,318. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

