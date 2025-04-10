CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 676,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 207,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CALF opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $49.59.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.