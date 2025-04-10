CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,035 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Permian Resources by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Permian Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PR shares. Citigroup cut Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Williams Trading set a $19.00 price objective on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, Director William J. Quinn bought 500,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $6,535,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 812,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,618,447.03. This trade represents a 160.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $38,288.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,525.36. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,685 shares of company stock worth $135,687. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

