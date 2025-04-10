CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $33,000 Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 6.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.96. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Read Our Latest Report on InMode

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.