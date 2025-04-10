CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852,606 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 138,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,633,000 after buying an additional 25,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $939,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of BEPC opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

