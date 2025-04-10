CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $46,000 Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 394.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ciena by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ciena by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,131,013.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,769.04. The trade was a 17.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $31,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,601.52. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,288 shares of company stock worth $3,484,670 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Ciena Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 108.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $101.44.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

