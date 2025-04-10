CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 163.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DORM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

DORM stock opened at $118.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.87. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.95 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,779.72. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 617 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $76,032.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 832,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,639,499.30. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,842 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

