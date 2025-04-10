CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Virtu Financial by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,846,000 after purchasing an additional 609,821 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,027,000 after purchasing an additional 183,823 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 368,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 33,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $2,688,104.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,193.16. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,271,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,669.23. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,964. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

