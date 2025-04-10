CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.84 million, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,880. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.