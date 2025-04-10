CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after acquiring an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,306,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Stride by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,095,000 after buying an additional 401,838 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stride by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,397,000 after acquiring an additional 375,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Stride by 416.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 222,165 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Price Performance

Shares of Stride stock opened at $133.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.65. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stride

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.