CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 430 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 1,075.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 51,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5,792.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Up 9.3 %

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.07. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $77.59.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.