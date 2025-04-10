CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,426 Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.07. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $29.39.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.