CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 866.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $18.86 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $29,575.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 233,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,978.68. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $339,638.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,459 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,680.11. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,991 shares of company stock worth $8,157,395 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

